Monster Hire goes bright pink for a bright future

ADDING a new piece of machinery to any fleet is always exciting.

However when it represents something significant, it means even more.

Family owned earthmoving hire company, Monster Hire, has welcomed an impressive new machine painted in hot pink to support of their all-female staffed workshop.

Monster Hire, servicing the Western Downs and surrounding areas for the last decade with hire equipment and relevant attachments, is doing their part to raise awareness and demonstrate support for women of all ages and backgrounds now working and/or interested in the earthmoving, construction and mining sectors.

The Chinchilla-based company boasts a female dominated workforce with a meticulous approach to their work.

Owner and managing director of the company Di Kemshead said the construction sector can often miss out on attracting and retaining good talent.

"There are a lot of women who can do this sort of work and would enjoy the roles that the industry provides," Di said.

"We're all about employing the best person for the job, and our experience to date has been that females can certainly hold their own, get the work done and don't mind for a second rolling up their sleeves and getting dirty."

Monster Hire employees Kayla Smith, Dianna Kemshead and Chris Pearse with the new bright pink machine.

his new machine will definitely be one people notice.

"By introducing pink into the branding of our business over the years, we're definitely supporting women in this sector but also having some fun with what we do," Di said.

"The company motto has always been big machines, tough attachments and great service, and that remains the case; but we're also immensely proud of what the girls in the workshop have done and continue to achieve."

Di has been working with the Business Navigator Western Downs team to accelerate the growth of Monster Hire.

Business Navigator Western Downs business coach Suzie Wood said Di has such passion and commitment to growing her business.

"We are looking forward to building on the strong foundations Di has built through her focus on delivering excellent customer service and planning for future progress for her business," she said.

Hoping to add even more individuality and personality to the hire equipment, Di is looking to invite locals to play their part naming the new hot pink machine.

Monster Hire is inviting members of the public to name the new machine and entries to the naming competition will be submitted via the Monster Hire Facebook page. Check it out at www.facebook.com/MonsterHireChinchilla.

Entries close on Tuesday, March 31.