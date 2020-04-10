Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
News

Retirement home fire kills four

10th Apr 2020 7:20 AM

A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalised on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

Originally published as Moscow retirement home fire kills four

death fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla firearm dealer fights for farmers livelihood

        premium_icon Chinchilla firearm dealer fights for farmers livelihood

        News ONE Chinchilla business was closed one day and preparing to lay off staff and the very next they were told they were able to stay open.

        MP reveals how vulnerable southwest is to COVID-19 outbreak

        premium_icon MP reveals how vulnerable southwest is to COVID-19 outbreak

        News WITH no ICU beds in all of southwest Queensland, the Warrego MP has outlined a...

        CUTTING IT CLOSE: Local hairdressers need support

        premium_icon CUTTING IT CLOSE: Local hairdressers need support

        News A ROMA hair salon owner says although her doors remain open, her income has...

        Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

        premium_icon Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

        News A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba after a serious single-vehicle rollover...