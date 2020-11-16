Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

A MILES dad made the costly decision to crack open a cold one on a morning drive from Chinchilla to Miles.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard as a result of the drink driving offence, the single dad, Mark Raymond Ingham, had breached a suspended prison sentence that he is currently serving for unrelated crimes.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the 54-year-old was pulled over by police on Murilla St in Miles at 11.20am, when he readily admitted to officers he had been drinking during the morning, and while driving.

Senior constable Tahana said a certificate analysis showed Ingham’s blood alcohol level was above the general limit, at 0.69.

On Thursday, November 16, Ingham pleaded guilty in court to one charge of drink driving.

The court heard the father had a long history of driving while under the influence of alcohol, and had been charged most recently in 2018.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the long-time welder recently became unemployed when he made the move to Miles.

After enduring a home invasion last year, Ms Hines said Ingham admitted he has been turning to alcohol to deal with the traumatic event.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Ingham $550, and disqualified his licence for three months.

For breaching the suspended sentence, Magistrate Mossop sentenced Ingham to the rising of the court, where he was to be ‘remanded in custody’ at the back of the court until Magistrate Mossop adjourned court.