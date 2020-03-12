Menu
Lifeguard Tarryn Hayden putting up a no swimming sign up at Harbour Beach in Mackay yesterday.
Weather

BOM predicts more wild winds for CQ and the Whitsundays

Ashley Pillhofer
12th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
THE region has been warned to batten down the hatches as wild winds ramp up along the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said winds across Mackay and the Whitsundays overnight reached in excess of 80km/h.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said a weather station on Hamilton Island recorded peak wind gusts of 89km/h at 9.44pm last night.

In Mackay, the peak wind gust recorded was 69km/h at 12.31am today.

The weather bureau warns more severe weather conditions are on the way as the effects of the developing tropical cyclone combine with a strong ridge of high pressure sitting along the central Queensland cost.

In the 24 hours to 9am today, rainfall totals higher than 100mm were recorded across the Whitsunday region.

Strathdickie recorded 161mm while 144mm was recorded in Cannonvale and 55mm in Mackay at the McKillop Alert.

 

A severe weather warning issued at 5am today for people in the Central Coast and Whitsundays areas said peak gusts of 90km/h were recorded and observed around the most exposed parts of the Whitsunday Islands, and were expected to develop along other exposed coastal locations and elevated terrain today.

Severe thunderstorms with localised heavy rainfall are possible more broadly across far northern Queensland today, separate thunderstorm warnings will be issued if required.

Ms Hoff said the converging weather systems were essentially "squeezing" gusty winds into the Central Coast region.

"It is enabling the winds to get really strong and produce some gales in the regions between those two systems," Ms Hoff said.

