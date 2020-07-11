Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
10 people in mandatory quarantine in Roma motel.
10 people in mandatory quarantine in Roma motel.
News

More travellers in mandatory quarantine inside a Roma motel

Georgie Adams
11th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of travellers undergoing mandatory quarantine at a Roma motel has grown to 10 only days after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enacted hardline restrictions on Victorians arriving in the sunshine state.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group confirmed the motel being used to quarantine travellers had several arrivals on Thursday, bringing the total from two to 10.

"Queensland Health continues to provide ongoing support to those in quarantine and the police will be maintaining a 24/7 security presence until all persons are discharged," he said.

"I would like to reassure the community that there is a well developed joint agency response in place to ensure there is no risk to anyone in Roma.

"We're working very hard to ensure the welfare of those in quarantine and to keep Western Queensland COVID free.

"It's likely we will see an increase in travellers to Roma and surrounding communities with border restrictions eased which will be a positive step forward for economic recovery."

Queensland's borders opened at 12pm on Friday, July 10, with exception to anyone from Victoria, returned from overseas or has been in a COVID hotspot in the past 14 days.

"The latest changes mean that anyone who has been to a COVID hotspot, which is currently the entire state of Victoria in the preceding 14 days will not be allowed entry into Queensland at all," Insp Vine said.

"There are a small number of exceptions, including Queensland residents, but they will need to enter mandatory quarantine if they have returned from a hotspot."

Insp Vine said a significant number of people crossed the southwest border into Queensland yesterday.

"Friday saw a significant increase in border crossings in the southwest, with approximately 800 vehicles crossing at Mungindi and Hebel between 12-5pm," he said.

"More than 50 vehicles were turned around due to having come from a hotspot.

"The work being conducted at the border by the Queensland Police Service and Australian Defence Force has been a significant factor in Queensland's success in stopping the spread of COVID-19."

coronavirus roma covid-19 quarantine covid-19 roma mandatory quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT’S HERE: Dalby welcomes one-of-a-kind monument

        premium_icon IT’S HERE: Dalby welcomes one-of-a-kind monument

        News VIDEO: The super-rare TL153 has arrived in Dalby. Watch it being lifted into place.

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...

        Wet weather expected for Chinchilla, Miles

        premium_icon Wet weather expected for Chinchilla, Miles

        News The Western Downs is in for a wet weekend with the Bureau of Meteorology...

        Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        premium_icon Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        News Footage from the scene shows the extent of the crash