More than 400 cases expected for Victoria

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Aug 2020 10:45 AM

 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce more than 400 new virus cases today.

The Herald Sun reports "several more deaths" would also be revealed at 11am.

 

It comes after Melburnians woke up to the second day of a strict stage-four lockdown, with many distraught business owners learning their fate on Monday afternoon.

Business closures will see another 250,000 Melbourne workers forced to stay home, with supermarkets, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, newsagencies and post offices to remain open.

Eight of Monday’s 13 deaths were linked to aged-care facilities. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
Construction sites and meatworks will run at reduced capacity, while other retail, manufacturing and administration businesses will be closed for six weeks.

"As much as we'd like one, there is no playbook when it comes to a pandemic," Mr Andrews said on Monday.

"But what is clear is that if we don't do this now, if this doesn't work, then we'll need a much longer list of complete shutdowns.

"It's hard to imagine what a stage five might look like but it would radically change the way people live. Not just rules on when and where you can go shopping - but restrictions on going shopping at all."

Victoria recorded 429 new infections on Monday, with 13 people tragically succumbing to the virus.

A man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, two men in their 80s and five women and two men in their 90s died.

Eight of the 13 new deaths were linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. They take the state's death toll to 136.

