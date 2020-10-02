350 jobs up for grabs at giant Ipswich mail facility

AUSTRALIA Post is looking to fill more than 4000 jobs across the country ahead of what is expected to be its biggest Christmas ever, with 350 casuals needed at its giant Ipswich mail facility.

The postal service will be recruiting about 1000 people in Queensland this Christmas to assist in delivering record parcel numbers.

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate at the Redbank facility.

It is the biggest hiring spree in the organisation's 210-year history.

Nearly 2900 Christmas casuals will be hired around Australia, with another 300 fixed term full-time and part-time opportunities available.

Australia Post will also recruit about 900 people in other areas of the business.

An Australia Post spokesman confirmed more than 350 Christmas casuals will be needed at the Brisbane Parcel Facility in Redbank.

"(This will take) the number of employees at this site well above 700, and (Christmas casuals will be) assisting across areas of transport and deliveries, which includes drivers and parcel processing," he said.

The $240 million Redbank site is the largest mail facility in the southern hemisphere and is the size of eight football fields.

The 50,000 sqm warehouse was opened last year.

Australia Post received more than 23,000 applications for Christmas casual positions in 2019.

Earlier this year, more than 50,000 applications were made for 1000 casual positions hired in response to the impacts of COVID-19.

"A lot has been expected of our people this year and I'm so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they've faced to keep delivering for Australia across our entire network," Australia Post executive general manager for people and culture Sue Davies said.

"This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we've had before in Australia Post's history.

"In a year that has been incredibly challenging and impacted people in many ways, we are delighted to be inviting people to join us this Christmas as we deliver across the country."

