Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four teenagers and a man aged in his 20s have been charged with murdering a boy following an out-of-control party in Perth.
Four teenagers and a man aged in his 20s have been charged with murdering a boy following an out-of-control party in Perth.
Crime

More teens charged with boy’s murder

by Angie Raphael
18th Dec 2020 3:34 PM

Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering a boy who was allegedly stabbed during an attack by a group in Perth.

Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, 17, was allegedly attacked near the corner of Porpoise Grove and Andes Close in Waikiki, then further assaulted outside a home on nearby Resolution Drive on Saturday night.

Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce told reporters on Thursday that the boy was stabbed after a large party got out of hand.

Chikayne was rushed to Rockingham General Hospital where he died.

Homicide squad detectives previously charged three males - aged 17, 18 and 27 - with murder.

Police revealed on Friday that they had charged two other young men, aged 18 and 19, with the same offence.

Chikayne's family has remembered him as a "selfless hero".

"Chikayne, our beautiful, caring young man, always put others first," they said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our understanding is that Chikayne died protecting his mates, and in our eyes he will always be a selfless hero.

"You will always be remembered as our hero."

Originally published as More teens charged with boy's murder

chikayne-nadante heslip crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Premium Content ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Health As Queensland declares Sydney’s Northern Beaches a coronavirus hot spot, there are warnings against kneejerk border closures.

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Qld Police Service reveals 70pc of workers’ health affected by work

        Seven Chinchilla crims who spent time in jail during 2020

        Premium Content Seven Chinchilla crims who spent time in jail during 2020

        News MULTIPLE Chinchilla locals spent time behind bars this year, from well-established...

        NAMED: Men who faced Chinchilla court for violent acts

        Premium Content NAMED: Men who faced Chinchilla court for violent acts

        News THE Chinchilla courts heard distressing cases