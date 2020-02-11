More southwest land unlocked for CSG exploration

New areas have been opened for gas exploration in southern and central Queensland.

MORE gas will flow from the southwest in 2020, following the announcement of new land releases around the region.

Blocks near Injune, Taroom, St George and Surat will be up for grabs in April, as part of the 2020 Queensland Exploration Program.

The Queensland Government made the announcement this week, and Minister for Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the move comes off the back of long-term gains in the resources sector.

“For Queensland to remain a resources powerhouse and to meet the world’s demand for resources exploration investment is critical,” Dr Lynham said.

“To keep exploration moving we have released a record 64,000 square kilometres in our previous three exploration programs.

“Like our previous land releases our 2020 Queensland Exploration Program give explorers a clear line of sight so they can invest in confidence.”

In the Maranoa, 668 square kilometres will be opened up 45km north of Injune, and 76 square kilometres will be made available 55km east of Surat.

396 square kilometres will be opened for exploration 25km northeast of Taroom, and a 703 square kilometres between St George and Moonie.

In its report on the 2020 Queensland Exploration Program, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy said the areas were selected following expressions of interest from resource companies, submitted between February and August last year.

Outside of the Surat Basin, areas were opened for exploration in the Bowen Basin, near Rolleston, Theodore, Banana and Blackwater.

Two tender areas were also released for coal mining in the Mackay region.

Coal seam gas tenders for the Surat and Bowen Basins will open in April, and the land awarded to successful bidders in September.