MAKE IT RAIN: Just after the storm passed at Aerodrome Road, Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

More rain set for Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
13th Jan 2020 12:15 PM
OVER the weekend parts of Chinchilla received a much needed reprieve from dry conditions with rain hitting most areas of town.

A thick dust storm passed over Saturday, January 13, leaving the town frustrated and speckled with muddy rain.

Although Sunday, January 12, pulled through with the goods with a lucky handful of locals seeing enough rain to wash away the mud.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said a majority of the rain hit Chinchilla in the late afternoon and into the evening, with the official record reporting 6.8ml of rain.

An upper trough combined with an inland surface trough will lead to showers and thunderstorms through the interior for the next few days, making it likely Chinchilla will continue to see showers and storm activity.

“There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in Chinchilla later on in the week,” the spokeswoman said.

According to Weatherzone there is currently a 50 pe cent chance of rain for Chinchilla this evening, 80 per cent chance on Thursday and Sunday, and a 90 per cent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Below are rain statistics from across town and nearby towns:

Chinchilla

  • Greenswamp Rd: 40mm
  • Slessar St: 2mm
  • Glasson St: 2mm
  • Hypatia St: 3.6mm
  • Burncluith Rd: 1.5mm
  • Crossroads: 55ml
  • Fairymeadows Rd: ml
  • Charlies Ck: 3.5ml
  • Jahnkes Rd: 13.5ml
  • Stevenson St: 1.5mls
  • Cello Court: 1mm
  • Auburn Rd: 10ml
  • Fairymeadow Rd: 9mls
  • Blackswamp Rd: 32mm
  • Nowland St: 1.5mm
  • Wieambilla Rd: 17ml
  • Helena St: 17ml

Tara

  • Kytes Rd: 40ml
  • Humbug Rd: 47 ml
  • Ross-Dowl 1(0km west of Tara): 26ml

Miles

  • Ryalls Rd: 2 inches
