More rain set for Chinchilla

MAKE IT RAIN: Just after the storm passed at Aerodrome Road, Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

OVER the weekend parts of Chinchilla received a much needed reprieve from dry conditions with rain hitting most areas of town.

A thick dust storm passed over Saturday, January 13, leaving the town frustrated and speckled with muddy rain.

Although Sunday, January 12, pulled through with the goods with a lucky handful of locals seeing enough rain to wash away the mud.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said a majority of the rain hit Chinchilla in the late afternoon and into the evening, with the official record reporting 6.8ml of rain.

An upper trough combined with an inland surface trough will lead to showers and thunderstorms through the interior for the next few days, making it likely Chinchilla will continue to see showers and storm activity.

“There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in Chinchilla later on in the week,” the spokeswoman said.

According to Weatherzone there is currently a 50 pe cent chance of rain for Chinchilla this evening, 80 per cent chance on Thursday and Sunday, and a 90 per cent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.



Below are rain statistics from across town and nearby towns:

Chinchilla

Greenswamp Rd: 40mm

Slessar St: 2mm

Glasson St: 2mm

Hypatia St: 3.6mm

Burncluith Rd: 1.5mm

Crossroads: 55ml

Fairymeadows Rd: ml

Charlies Ck: 3.5ml

Jahnkes Rd: 13.5ml

Stevenson St: 1.5mls

Cello Court: 1mm

Auburn Rd: 10ml

Fairymeadow Rd: 9mls

Blackswamp Rd: 32mm

Nowland St: 1.5mm

Wieambilla Rd: 17ml

Helena St: 17ml

Tara

Kytes Rd: 40ml

Humbug Rd: 47 ml

Ross-Dowl 1(0km west of Tara): 26ml



Miles