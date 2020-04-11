More pantry staples soon available at Chinchilla Maccas

GOT MILK? Chinchilla Maccas will be trialling new ‘essential’ items next week. Pic: Supplied

AS HOUSEHOLDS across the country continue to struggle to buy essential household items, McDonalds is stepping up their ‘essential’ items menu to include eggs, milk, bread rolls, and English muffins.

A McDonalds spokesman said the company will continue to help provide essential items to their customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Over the coming week, we’ll be adding another basic essential to our menu, making cartons of eggs available to our customers,” a McDonald’s spokesman said today.

“Anyone who comes to a Macca’s for our contactless drive-through or takeaway service will now be able to pick-up milk, English muffins, bread rolls and eggs.

“We’re also now able to provide more milk options to customers with the addition of almond, soy and lactose free milk cartons to the menu.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to expand this offering to help the community safely access essential items like milk, bread and eggs, as well as their usual Macca’s favourites.”

Chinchilla residents can expect to see the new items for sale at the local store this Wednesday, April 15.

At the beginning of the month McDonalds first trialed the ‘essential’ items drive through menu offering full cream or skim milk, English muffins, and gourmet bread rolls.