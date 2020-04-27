Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MORE SUPPORT: Call for State Government to do more to support regional small business. Pic:Josh Woning
MORE SUPPORT: Call for State Government to do more to support regional small business. Pic:Josh Woning
News

More needed to support regional businesses

Peta McEachern
27th Apr 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMALL businesses in Queensland are falling behind as State Government fails to provide them with direct grants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy said Annastacia Palaszczuk is letting Queensland regional small businesses fend for themselves, as interstate governments lead the way by providing crucial financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Leahy said Queensland is the only state that doesn’t provide direct grants to small businesses.

“Making the situation worse, Queensland small businesses had been left stranded... after they were told applications for the QRIDA concessional loan program had closed,” Ms Leahy said.

“Many Queensland businesses were relying on these loans to endure tough economic times and keep their doors open.

“The State Government needs to immediately introduce rapid emergency relief for small businesses who are doing it tough under COVID-19 restrictions,” Ms Leahy said.

“The New South Wales, Victorian and Tasmanian Governments offer grants to these businesses dealing with coronavirus, but Queensland doesn’t.

“Queensland small businesses are being left behind other states and the Palaszczuk Labor Government must do more to help.

“Payroll tax changes don’t help these businesses because they are under the threshold and don’t pay any payroll tax to begin with.

“The majority of Queensland businesses don’t pay any payroll tax.

“We must all work together to ensure no more Queenslanders are added on the jobless queue or another business is forced to close its doors.”

annastasia palaszczuk ann leahy coronavirus support covid-19 support maranoa and warrego regional business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Welcome Kogan’s 4th gen firefighter into the world

        premium_icon Welcome Kogan’s 4th gen firefighter into the world

        News IT WILL be awhile before Sarah Jacobsen can lift a fire hose, but with the love and support of her parents the sky it the limit.

        Wanted Tara woman bitten by dog taken into custody

        premium_icon Wanted Tara woman bitten by dog taken into custody

        News A wanted woman that was taken into custody had been bitten by a dog.

        Spotlight on Wondai Darling Downs health worker

        premium_icon Spotlight on Wondai Darling Downs health worker

        News Judy Buchanan shines a light on improving health literacy and the importance of...

        Massive dust storm warning for Western Downs

        premium_icon Massive dust storm warning for Western Downs

        News STRONG winds forecast next week are likely to bring devastating amounts of dust...