More needed to support regional businesses

MORE SUPPORT: Call for State Government to do more to support regional small business. Pic:Josh Woning

SMALL businesses in Queensland are falling behind as State Government fails to provide them with direct grants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy said Annastacia Palaszczuk is letting Queensland regional small businesses fend for themselves, as interstate governments lead the way by providing crucial financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Leahy said Queensland is the only state that doesn’t provide direct grants to small businesses.

“Making the situation worse, Queensland small businesses had been left stranded... after they were told applications for the QRIDA concessional loan program had closed,” Ms Leahy said.

“Many Queensland businesses were relying on these loans to endure tough economic times and keep their doors open.

“The State Government needs to immediately introduce rapid emergency relief for small businesses who are doing it tough under COVID-19 restrictions,” Ms Leahy said.

“The New South Wales, Victorian and Tasmanian Governments offer grants to these businesses dealing with coronavirus, but Queensland doesn’t.

“Queensland small businesses are being left behind other states and the Palaszczuk Labor Government must do more to help.

“Payroll tax changes don’t help these businesses because they are under the threshold and don’t pay any payroll tax to begin with.

“The majority of Queensland businesses don’t pay any payroll tax.

“We must all work together to ensure no more Queenslanders are added on the jobless queue or another business is forced to close its doors.”