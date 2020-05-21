Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Planes
Planes
News

MORE FLIGHTS: Virgin increases Qld services

by Hayden Johnson
21st May 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIRGIN Australia will add new flights and increase services under a revised agreement with the Federal Government to move essential travellers and critical freight across the nation.

Queensland is the big winner from Virgin's revised schedule, with new flights from Brisbane to regional centres announced.

Guests travelling between Brisbane and Melbourne, Brisbane-Mackay and Brisbane-Cairns will be given more flexibility to travel with increased frequencies.

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said the extension of the schedule would provide more flexibility for travellers and despite several travel restrictions still being in place, be a welcomed boost to local and state economies.

"Guests should feel assured that Virgin Australia will continue to support connectivity across Australia and looks forward to further easing of state restrictions to enable more Australians to fly," he said.

The revised schedule will start tomorrow and will remain in place until June 11.

Virgin Australia continues to operate while in administration, with Deloitte confident a new buyer will be announced by the end of June.

 

THE CHANGES

- Increased services between Brisbane and Melbourne from once daily to twice daily

- Increased services between Brisbane and Mackay from five times per week to six times per week

- Increased services between Brisbane and Cairns from three times per week to four times per week

Originally published as MORE FLIGHTS: Virgin increases Qld services

More Stories

airlines flights queensland virgin

Just In

    Cop charged over 25 offences

    Cop charged over 25 offences
    • 21st May 2020 7:14 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE: Main cause of break-ins revealed

        premium_icon POLICE: Main cause of break-ins revealed

        News A Chinchilla police officer is encouraging the community to lock their houses and cars.

        Drug driver denies use, said was around people using

        premium_icon Drug driver denies use, said was around people using

        News A DRUG driver who pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday denied any illicit drug use...

        $1.63M funding for Big Rig project not without controversy

        premium_icon $1.63M funding for Big Rig project not without controversy

        News AFTER $1.63m of additional funding for the Big Rig project was announced yesterday...

        ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        premium_icon ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        News ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back over border wars