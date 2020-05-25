Menu
Santos will explore for gas in the Surat Basin for the domestic market.
More domestic gas to come from Surat Basin

Ellen Ransley
25th May 2020 2:30 PM
SURAT Basin will once again play an important role as Queensland looks to further their lead on gas supply for the domestic market.

Santos is set to take up the hunt in land blocks between Chinchilla and Roma, while Denison Gas will start exploring for gas near Emerald.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said this was about unlocking more gas for local manufacturing, industrial users, and securing Australian jobs.

“Santos will explore across more than 2000 square kilometres of highly prospective areas in Queensland’s world class Surat and Bowen Basins,” he said.

“Nearly half of this land can only produce gas for the domestic market.”

Dr Lynham said Santos had proven themselves as a quality gas explorer and producer.

“They have been pumping gas in Queensland for the past 50 years,” he said.

“This will be able to use their existing gas infrastructure and plug straight in and get gas to market faster.”

