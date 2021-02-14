More disability support services set for Chinchilla

A Toowoomba based organisation which offers respite and support to people with disabilities, as well as their carers and families, is looking to open independent living accommodation in Chinchilla.

Breakaway Toowoomba Inc employs almost 150 people locally and provides services in respite, supported independent living, emergency support, community participation along with daily living and domestic assistance.

Breakaway Toowoomba Inc CEO Carolina Williams said if any Chinchilla residents need a safe place in a supported independent living house, the non-profit organisation is looking to lend a hand.

“Breakaway’s supported independent living provides assistance to those with a disability wanting to move into their own home,” she said.

“Our support staff will work with participants to achieve their goals and to learn the basic day to day tasks including meal planning, paying bills and routine household tasks.

Ms Williams said the organisation helps numerous people live independently and they are seeking interest from NDIS participants who may be interested in moving into their own home in Chinchilla.

“Breakaway’s vision is to ensure people with a disability live a life of quality and are self-reliant, independent and included in the community - this move will help us to achieve that,” she said.

Anyone who is interested or would like to learn more, can meet with Ms Williams in Chinchilla on Tuesday, February 16, at the Chinchilla Culture Centre from 9.30am to 11.30am.

For more information online, click here, or call 4639 5100.