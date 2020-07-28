Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have inquired into a reported chemical incident at a South Burnett plant. Picture: File
EXPOSURE TO CHEMICAL: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have inquired into a reported chemical incident at a South Burnett plant. Picture: File
News

More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident

Sam Turner
24th Jul 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) have inquired into a reported chemical incident at Alkaloids of Australia.

Paramedics and fire crews attended the incident on July 22, with a woman in her 30s transported to Kingaroy Hospital after inhaling chemical fumes.

A WHSQ spokesman said they made inquiries into an incident at Alkaloids Australia in Memerambi.

"WHSQ has been advised a worker wearing appropriate PPE, including a full face respirator, showed signs of exposure to duboisia powder," he said.

"She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for observation and released soon after. "

The spokesman said Alkaloids of Australia is investigating whether the respirator was faulty, with reports of a chemical spill and fire on site denied.

At this stage, WHSQ said it will not be investigating the matter.

alkaloids of australia kingaroy hospital qas workplace health and safety queensland
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager’s drunken escapades lead to arrest after night out

        premium_icon Teenager’s drunken escapades lead to arrest after night out

        Crime JUST six weeks after he was legally allowed to drink alcohol, this Dalby boy took it too far.

        Driver hospitalised after Warrego Hwy crash

        premium_icon Driver hospitalised after Warrego Hwy crash

        News Emergency services have arrived at the scene of a crash 8km west of Chinchilla.

        Councillor’s failed push for 10% rate discount

        premium_icon Councillor’s failed push for 10% rate discount

        News ‘OUR community is hurting:’ A Western Downs councillor went in to bat for rate...

        JOBS BOOST: Roma processing plant to grow workforce

        premium_icon JOBS BOOST: Roma processing plant to grow workforce

        News A FAMILY-owned Southwest business has received a funding grant that will allow them...