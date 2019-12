Seven men have been charged over a pub brawl where Patrick Cronin was fatally struck in 2016.

Up to 30 patrons were involved in the fight at the Diamond Creek pub about 11pm on 16 April 2016.

The 19-year-old was hit outside the venue before he walked to his Eltham home, he was taken to hospital and later died.

The men have been charged on summons with affray and will appear in Heidelberg Magistrates Court in May.