Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard
ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard
Politics

‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

Matt Collins
4th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Labor candidate Mark Denham hasn't written off a fourth attempt at the Noosa seat despite finishing third in the recent state election.

The long-time paramedic took a lot of positives out of his recent campaign which resulted in him finishing behind LNP's James Blevin and independent Sandy Bolton, who retained her seat.

He said his campaign strategy was a little bit different this election claiming it was "more about Annastacia than me."

Mr Denham was one of a number of Coast Labor candidates who did not attend their respective Meet the Candidate events.

'Well-deserved': Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

Voters deliver Coast results experts didn't see coming

But Mr Denham said it was merely a coincidence.

He claimed he had prepared for the event all day and only pulled out at the last minute due to a family issue.

"If people don't like me not being there bad luck," he said.

"My family is more important."

He said Labor's strong showing across the state was "very heart warming."

He believed the Premier's strict border restrictions and resulting low COVID-19 numbers were big factors in Labor retaining the state.

"I had people come up to me and say, 'I am going to vote Labor for the first time in my life'," he said.

ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham with wife Tracy at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard
ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham with wife Tracy at the Tinbeerwah polling station. Photo Lachie Millard

Mr Denham said there were still things he wanted to do but would not stand in the way if a more suitable Labor candidate put their hand up.

"If someone else put their hand up I would step back," he said.

"They would have the same beliefs and drive for the community.

"I would probably end up being their campaign manager."

An increase in votes from the previous election left him in good spirits but still contemplating what else he could have done.

"You always think you should have rung more people or knocked on more doors," Mr Denham said.

letterspromo

More Stories

james blevin labor candidate mark denham noosa politics queensland election 2020 sandy bolton mp
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla student’s goal to be first Aussie female astronaut

        Premium Content Chinchilla student’s goal to be first Aussie female...

        News THIS determined and inspired Year 12 Chinchilla school leaver has set her sights above and beyond – literally.

        Outback fashion label doing their bit for southwest farmers

        Premium Content Outback fashion label doing their bit for southwest farmers

        News INSPIRING businesswomen from rural Queensland have teamed up to help farmers doing...

        Massive bargain on outback train fares to Charleville, Emerald

        Premium Content Massive bargain on outback train fares to Charleville...

        News TOWNS across Southwest Queensland and the Central Highlands will be more accessible...

        Teens wanted after 700km joy ride in stolen luxury SUVS

        Premium Content Teens wanted after 700km joy ride in stolen luxury SUVS

        News Juvenile offenders forced their way into a Toowoomba home in the early hours and...