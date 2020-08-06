Monthly rainfall average to hit Chinchilla in one day

LIQUID GOLD: Western Downs could see August’s rainfall drop in one day. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE Western Downs is set for a soaking as a surface trough moves east from western Queensland today, bringing rain and thunderstorms set to smash August’s monthly rainfall.

The system is inching closer the south east Queensland, although Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said it’s liking to hit the Western Downs region late morning, Friday, August 7.

“We will see a lot of showers with the rain band as it moves from the west the east,” Ms Hoff said.

“If there is wide spread rain with the system, we could see August’s monthly rainfall fall in one day.”

Chinchilla, Dalby, and Western Downs surrounds can expect up to 20mm as the storm sweeps across the region.

“Totals could be 10mm to 15mm, some areas are likely to see 20mm,” Ms Hoff said.

There is the possibility of severe thunder storms with the system, Ms Hoff said the community should keep an eye out for weather warnings.

“There’s a good chance of thunder and severe activity; damaging winds, heavy falls… and potential small hail,” she said.