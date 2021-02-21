Menu
Crazy footage shows moment plane’s engine catches on fire
Travel

Moment plane’s engine bursts into flames

by Jessica Wang
21st Feb 2021 6:46 PM

A United Airlines flight flying from Denver, Colorado to Honolulu, Hawaii was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine caught on fire shortly after takeoff.

Miraculously, Flight 328 made a successful emergency landing at Denver International Airport, with no injuries recorded among the 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.

United Airlines responded to the incident, confirming that the Boeing 777-200 suffered engine failure shortly after takeoff.

"Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution," the airline tweeted.

"There are no reported injuries on-board. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement."

On Twitter, several Denver citizens have shared footage of debris falling from the sky. This included large portions of the plane's metal skin and charred exterior.

Police in the Colorado city of Broomfield also reported scenes of "dropped debris in several neighbourhoods around 1.08pm".

 

 

Extraordinary footage taken by Mike Brown, a passenger on the plane showed the right-hand side engine continuing to operate, with flames, smoke and debris spurting from the plane.

According to air traffic control communications obtained by CNN, the pilots issued a mayday call shortly after takeoff.

Broomfield resident Kieran Cain told CNN he heard a "big explosion" while playing with his children, before seeing "black smoke" in the sky.

"Debris started raining down, which you know, sort of looked like it was floating down and not very heavy, but actually now looking at it, it's giant metal pieces all over the place," he said.

"I was surprised that the plane sort of continued on uninterrupted, without really altering its trajectory or doing anything. It just kind of kept going the way it was going as if nothing happened."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have confirmed they will be investigating the incident.


