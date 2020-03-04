Television presenter exposes fan’s ‘weird’ request

Channel 9 presenter Erin Molan has shared a series of creepy picture requests she received on social media, and oddly enough she’s not the only one.

Channel 9 presenter Erin Molan has shared a series of creepy picture requests she received on social media, and oddly enough she’s not the only one.

Sports presenter Erin Molan has undoubtedly received plenty of bizarre messages on social media throughout her career, ranging from supportive to abusive and everything in between.

However, one obsessive follower caught Molan's attention this week, their persistent, cringe-worthy messages spanning several years.

Molan shared on Wednesday a series of creepy messages she received from an admirer with a severe foot fetish. She posted a screenshot of the unsolicited messages to Twitter, some of which dated back to September 2018, all of them focused on Molan's feet.

I get some weird stuff but this is up there... anyone know current going rate for feet pics? Asking for a friend... pic.twitter.com/4ueGIXyWS5 — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) March 3, 2020

"You have such beautiful toes!"

"Can I buy feet pics?"

"How much $$ for feet pics?"

Molan was able to see the funny side, captioning the post, "Anyone know current going rate for feet pics? Asking for a friend …"

Journalist Melinda Farrell replied to the post confirming she has also received requests for feet pictures from several men online.

"I was telling friends about this! I've had loads of foot fetish guys in my mentions over the past few years. I never knew it was such a big thing," she tweeted.

Sydney FC footballer and Greater Western Sydney player Ellie Brush also admitted, "I've had these messages as well".

Foot fetishism - also known as podophilia - is oddly common, multiple high-profile names admitting to the obscure obsession. Film director Quentin Tarantino displays women's feet in most of his films - Uma Thurman's featured prominently in cult classics Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. Even pop artist Andy Warhol apparently had a thing for toes.

One study conducted in 2007 showed almost half the people surveyed had podophilia.

Channel Nine host Erin Molan during the 2019 NRLW Grand Final

Molan is a central member of Nine's Wide World of Sports, covering the Australian Open, NRL Premiership and Fast5 Netball World Series.

The former NRL Footy Show host got engaged to her partner in 2017, and have one child together.