Mokbel mate’s daughter cops $20k fine for wage theft

A Gold Coast cafe owner has been slapped with a $19,000 fine for wage theft from her young workers.

Natasha Doumani, 26, from Broadbeach Waters, owner of the 3 Beans cafe in Broadbeach, and her company were fined by the Federal Circuit Court for underpaying two workers by $31,795 and then deliberately failing to comply with demands from investigators from the Fair Work Ombudsman.

3 Beans cafe owner Natasha Doumani

Ms Doumani must pay $3000 and her company must pay $16,000.

She told the court that her company is "in a poor financial position" but now pays all entitlements to its employees as required by the award.

Ms Doumani's cafe is owned by her company Sun Sea Equity Pty Ltd, which is based at the $5m palatial Broadbeach Waters mansion owned by her mum Natalie, 48, and where her millionaire dad Jack Doumani also lives.

Jack Doumani is facing 39 fraud charges in Southport Magistrates court relating to one of the biggest "boiler room" - or cold calling - scams in Queensland history.

Natasha's older brother John, 27, is also before Southport Magistrates Court with his dad on 34 fraud charges related to Operation North Hurricane, a cold call investment fraud syndicate relating to predictive sports betting.

They are due back in court on February 10.

Natasha Doumani is not suspected of any involvement in the alleged schemes that have resulted in fer father and brother being charged.

Jack Doumani was previously charged with running an illegal gambling operation but in July 2018 prosecutors quietly dropped the charges in the District Court.

Natalie Doumani (left in beige) with daughter Natasha Doumani (in jacket). Picture: Facebook

The latest charges allege the pair ripped off investors to the tune of more than $5 million.

Court documents reveal they were released on bail in 2018 after Gold Coast management rights millionaire Frank Picone put up $100,000 sureties for each of them.

Doumani family's four bedroom waterfront home on Andrea Ave Broadbeach Waters was raided by the police in 2015 as part of the probe into Jack and John Doumani's cold call investment fraud operation which allegedly took a combined $59 million from investors over a six-year period.

Police seized a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a Yamaha jetski, watches, a $200,000 Bentley, BMW Z4 and cash from the home.

The Doumani family are originally from Melbourne and their three children were born there.

Natalie Doumani is the former liquor licensee of the Red Lion Hotel in Kilmore, north of Melbourne.

Natasha Doumani’s parents Natalie and Jack Doumani of Broadbeach Waters. Picture: Facebook

In deciding to fine Ms Doumani and her company Judge Michael Jarrett stated that their failure to pay minimum wage to their staff, and failure to calculate the back pay owing then reimburse their staff, was "serious" and shows they disregarded their legal duties and the authority of the FWO, which regulates Federal workplace laws.

A 27 year old woman was underpaid $30,243 for working between June 2016 and April 2019, and a 24 year old woman was underpaid $1552 for working in April 2019.

Ms Doumani's company has since paid the money owing to the FWO which has passed on the cash to the staffers.

Judge Jarrett found Ms Doumani and her company showed no remorse or contrition for their actions.

Originally published as Mokbel mate's daughter cops $20k fine for wage theft