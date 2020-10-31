Mobile nurses hit the road for women’s clinics
MOBILE health nurses will be hitting the road across the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service area to provide free and confidential health clinics for women.
Nurses Barbara Milne, Kathy Anning and Marcia Hunt offer a range of services include cervical screening tests, breast awareness, sexual health testing and advice for issues such as continence, menopause, family planning, contraception and general wellbeing.
Ms Milne, who travels to Dalby, Taroom, and Texas, said women were often prioritising the health of others, which resulted in their own health being sidelined.
"It's really important for the women in our communities to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and make time for regular check-ups and tests," she said.
Ms Anning who covers the southeast region said the mobile women's health clinics were an easy, fuss-free way to ensure health tests are up-to-date.
"Our clinics are a great opportunity for women to seek help for anything that is concerning them," she said.
In 2017 changes were made to the cervical screening program, with women now needing a cervical screening test every five years instead of a Pap test every two years.
Ms Hunt, who covers the north east region, said it's important to get cervical screenings tests when they're due, as they're the best protection against cervical cancer.
"While the test is every five years, we really encourage women to book into our clinics if they have any concerns, or if something doesn't feel right," she said.
Upcoming clinics will be held at the following locations:
- Proston Community Health, 02 November. Phone 4168 9288
- Tara Hospital, 02 November. Phone 4678 7900
- Clifton Medical Centre, 03 November. Phone 4697 3097
- Goondiwindi Hospital, 04 November. Phone 4578 2400
- Warwick Hospital, 04 November. Phone 4660 3900
- Jandowae Hospital, 05 November. Phone 4668 4555
- Toowoomba Breast Screen Clinic (661 Ruthven Street), 06 November. Phone 4616 6809
- Millmerran Hospital, 09 November. Phone 4695 3111
- Nanango Hospital, 10 November. Phone 4171 6700
- Dalby Hospital, 12 November. Phone 4669 0517
- Miles Hospital, 18 November. Phone 4628 5600
- Kingaroy Hospital, 18 November. Phone 4162 9220
- Texas Health Service, 23 November. Phone 4653 3203
- Wandoan Primary Health Centre, 25 November. Phone 4627 4444
- Chinchilla Hospital, 27 November, 30 November. Phone 4662 888
- Wondai Hospital, 30 November. Phone 4169 8203
- Esk Hospital, 30 November. Phone 5424 4600.