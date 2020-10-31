Mobile nurses hit the road for women’s clinics

ON THE ROAD: Nurse Barbara Milne and two other Darling Downs Health mobile women's health nurses will be on the road, travelling to rural locations to provide free and confidential health clinics. Picture: DDH

MOBILE health nurses will be hitting the road across the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service area to provide free and confidential health clinics for women.

Nurses Barbara Milne, Kathy Anning and Marcia Hunt offer a range of services include cervical screening tests, breast awareness, sexual health testing and advice for issues such as continence, menopause, family planning, contraception and general wellbeing.

Ms Milne, who travels to Dalby, Taroom, and Texas, said women were often prioritising the health of others, which resulted in their own health being sidelined.

"It's really important for the women in our communities to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and make time for regular check-ups and tests," she said.

Nurse Kathy Anning. Picture: DDH

Ms Anning who covers the southeast region said the mobile women's health clinics were an easy, fuss-free way to ensure health tests are up-to-date.

"Our clinics are a great opportunity for women to seek help for anything that is concerning them," she said.

In 2017 changes were made to the cervical screening program, with women now needing a cervical screening test every five years instead of a Pap test every two years.

Ms Hunt, who covers the north east region, said it's important to get cervical screenings tests when they're due, as they're the best protection against cervical cancer.

"While the test is every five years, we really encourage women to book into our clinics if they have any concerns, or if something doesn't feel right," she said.

Nurse Marcia Hunt. Picture: DDH

Upcoming clinics will be held at the following locations: