MMA star shot during street robbery

by Marc Mayo
3rd Jun 2020 3:48 PM

Argentinian MMA fighter Bruno Canetti was left hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his chest after two armed thugs tried to steal his motorbike.

The 29-year-old bore a bloodied wound in footage of him talking to doctors from the emergency ward of a hospital outside Buenos Aires.

Two armed robbers ambushed Canetti as he drove through the area of Lanus on his motorbike.

According to local media, the featherweight champion in the Combate Americas championship had parked his bike to text his trainer and his brother Guido, also an MMA fighter.

The thugs then got out of a nearby Chevrolet and demanded he hand over the keys to the motorbike.

As the Argentine struggled to remember where his keys were in the moment, the robbers are described as becoming nervous - one attempting to punch Canetti.

At this point the MMA star fought back before having a gun pulled on him, Canetti running for cover as the robber opened fire.

One shot landed in his chest with another skimming his abdomen.

The thieves escaped with his phone before Canetti's brother and his trainer arrived on the scene.

UFC veteran Guido, 40, recounted to local media: "He told me, 'They shot me twice'. But he was okay. The bullet had gone through his jacket and T-shirt and got stuck in his chest.

"He is okay, he had a guardian angel. He was lucky neither of the bullets went into a soft area and affected his organs."

Surgeons at the local hospital removed the 22-calibre bullet from Canetti's chest after it became lodged in his sternum.

After a few hours under observation, he was discharged.

A police investigation has been launched but no arrests have been reported.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as MMA star shot during street robbery



