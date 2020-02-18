MKR mums: We don’t let our kids watch the show

Sunshine Coast mums and MKR contestants Jenni Ferguson and Louise Thomsen say the show has become too dramatic for their kids to watch. Supplied by Channel 7.

COAST mums Jenni Ferguson and Louise Thomsen were the first team eliminated from My Kitchen Rules tonight, but that wasn't the most disappointing aspect of their time on the show.

The best friends and business partners, who run the popular Paging Fun Mums blog, say they couldn't even let their kids watch them on the long-running reality series because of all the drama in the cooking show's new rivals format, which pits returning teams against new, amateur teams.

"We wanted them to see us enjoying ourselves under pressure. We did it for the kids, but we've stopped them from watching it," Jenni, 42, told the Daily.

Louise, 39, added: "I had that revelation in episode three. I texted my husband and said 'The kids aren't watching this' which was so disappointing because they were really excited to have their mum on the show."

The drama boiled over in Monday night's episode when a love triangle between three of their fellow contestants was exposed, leading to a nasty blow-up at the dinner table.

"Some contestants loved the drama because they were getting the time on the screen. I'm sure this is the same for a lot of reality TV shows, but Jenni and I were not OK with that," Louise said.

"Following the drama of that night (Monday), we were so excited to be in the kitchen and not at that table. I don't think the public understands just how uncomfortable it is sitting around that table with the drama. We tried to combat that with our humour."

The women say they still formed some lasting friendships and hope the show returns to its roots.

"It needs to go back to the very early days when they put genuine people on and did not deliberately choose people who are going to have conflict," Louise said. "Food should unite people and this show (has become) the opposite of that."

Their positive, fun-loving message has clearly struck a chord, with the bloggers seeing a 70 per cent increase in new followers on social media since the new season went to air.

"It's great to have our community of fun mums supporting us," Jenni said. "We wanted to show them you can step outside your comfort zone and do something different. It was really difficult but we can hold our heads high knowing we did our best and had fun the whole time."

Moving forward, Jenni and Louise are barracking for fellow fan team Sue Ann and Sylvia.

"There's a real authenticity about them. You won't see them getting involved in the drama and they have really good reasons for wanting to win," Louise said.

"We still want to support our teammates. Hopefully the drama will simmer down and it will be more about the cooking."

My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals continues tomorrow at 7.30 on Seven.