Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
News

Missing woman was Noosa bound

30th Dec 2019 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance to locate a 36-year-old woman missing from McDowall (North Brisbane) since Christmas Eve believed to be travelling to Noosa.

Emma Hay left a residence on Bisset Pl around 11am and is potentially using public transport or ride-sharing applications.

Police and family hold concern for her safety, due to a medical condition and may appear dazed and confused if approached by members of the public.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall, of proportionate build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators are appealing to Emma, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

emma hay missing woman noosa police police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        27 pedestrians killed on NYE

        27 pedestrians killed on NYE

        News RACQ is cautioning party goers to avoid drunk walking this New Year’s Eve, as there has been 27 deaths in Queensland since 2013.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Babies first Christmas

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Babies first Christmas

        News Certain parents from the region had an extra special Christmas Day, as they got to...

        REVEALED: Southwest towns have Australia’s cheapest homes

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southwest towns have Australia’s cheapest homes

        News Towns in the southwest have taken the number one spot for cheapest house prices...

        Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

        premium_icon Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

        News There was little the firefighters could do to save this home