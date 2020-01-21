Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
News

WHERE IS AMANDA? Police need help to find missing woman

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 2:46 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM

POLICE are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help locate a 34 year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday, December 3.

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russel St, Mundubbera, around 5pm on Thursday October 3.

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, around 170cm, large build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444, or via the online form and quote reference number QP1902412643.

amanda wyatt missing police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Buy, Swap and Sell transaction goes wrong

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Buy, Swap and Sell transaction goes wrong

        Crime Woman charged with fraud and man flashes police with his bum.

        Car thieves hit Miles overnight

        premium_icon Car thieves hit Miles overnight

        News Overnight a thief took off with a Toyota Camry in Miles – police are still...

        GALLERY: A window to the outback opened in Chinchilla

        premium_icon GALLERY: A window to the outback opened in Chinchilla

        Art & Theatre Glenmorgan Art Group showcased their news exhibition to the public at Lapunyah Art...