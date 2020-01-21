Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search will recommence at first light on Tuesday morning.
The search will recommence at first light on Tuesday morning. Frank Redward
News

Missing tourist feared to have drowned off Coffs Coast beach

Matt Deans
by
20th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 21st Jan 2020 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, aged in his 20s, who is believed to be an Argentinian national is missing off a Coffs Coast beach. 

Police have been told he was swimming with friends on Mullaway Beach this afternoon when the 22-year-old became caught in a rip near rocks.

A friend went to the man's aid in an attempt to rescue him; however, was unsuccessful and he has not been seen since, police said.

The friend made it back to the beach safely and emergency services were alerted by bystanders around 5.30pm.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The search was unable to find the man and will resume at first light.  

Photos
View Gallery
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew scan the water off Mullaway Beach this evening searching for signs of the missing swimmer.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew scan the water off Mullaway Beach this evening searching for signs of the missing swimmer. Westpac Rescue Helicoper

More Stories

Show More
beach coffs coast drowning mullaway nsw search rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Buy, Swap and Sell transaction goes wrong

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Buy, Swap and Sell transaction goes wrong

        News CRIME WRAP: Juveniles go on car smashing rampage, man showed police his backside...

        New images released in search for missing man

        premium_icon New images released in search for missing man

        News Police have spent days looking for Clive Rolph near Charleville.

        Dalby arson-accused face court

        premium_icon Dalby arson-accused face court

        News The two men fronted court this morning for allegedly burning down an abandoned...