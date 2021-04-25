Menu
MISSING GIRL: Chinchilla police searching for a 13-year-old local girl missing since April 14 believe she may be in the Toowoomba or Brisbane areas. Picture: File
News

Missing Chinchilla girl, possibly in Toowoomba, Brisbane

Sam Turner
25th Apr 2021 9:02 AM

Chinchilla police searching for a 13-year-old local girl missing since April 14, believe she may be in the Toowoomba or Brisbane areas.

The girl left her Chinchilla home about 10.30pm on April 14, and has failed to return or keep in contact with family.

Concerns are held for her safety and wellbeing, and anyone with any information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 150cm tall with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

