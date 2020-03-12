Minister found naked, disoriented on street

A NSW minister has thanked emergency services for returning him home after he was found naked and "disoriented" outside a Sydney unit and later seen walking around in his undies.

Liberal MP and Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services, Gareth Ward, released a statement today about the two incidents which occurred overnight.

"On Tuesday I was admitted to hospital for the second time in a week, and as a result, yesterday I was placed under general anaesthetic for a procedure," the 38-year-old said.

"Last night I became disorientated while at home. I would like to thank emergency services for returning me to my residence safely."

Gareth Ward and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Facebook

Police were called to a Potts Point apartment block just after 11.30pm on Wednesday to reports an "unknown man was attempting to open the front door of a unit".

Officers arrived and found Mr Ward standing in the doorway of another unit.

"After determining that was his residence, (they) escorted him inside," NSW Police said.

Paramedics were called as he "appeared to be disoriented" however Mr Ward declined to be taken to hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au they were called to help a "sick person".

Police told paramedics the 38-year-old man had no injuries but was "just really confused, doesn't know where he is".

NSW minister Gareth Ward. Picture: Twitter/@garethjward

One hour later, police were called back to the unit block after receiving reports the minister "was walking around the common areas of the building in his underpants".

"The officers returned the man to his unit, where he again declined medical assistance," police said.

"Given the man's state of confusion during the evening, officers attended about 7.30am today to discuss the incidents and advised the man to discuss further with his general practitioner.

"No further police action is anticipated."

The Daily Telegraph reported the minister had a procedure at nearby St Vincent's Hospital related to his kidneys.

A spokesman for Mr Ward declined to comment further when contacted today by news.com.au.

Mr Ward is the Member for Kiama, in Sydney's south, and has been legally blind since birth.

In April 2019, he became the first person in NSW with a disability to become the disability services minister.

Mr Ward has lived in the Illawarra and South Coast area since he was born, his website states.

The Illawarra Mercury reports he lives at the Potts Point apartment complex, which is two kilometres from Parliament House on Macquarie St, when state parliament is sitting.

The minister is 38. Picture: Twitter/@garethjward