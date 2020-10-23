Menu
Minister defends MP’s ‘baby bonus’ slur

by Madura McCormack
23rd Oct 2020 11:03 AM
Transport Minister Mark Bailey has defended a high-profile Labor MP who made the extraordinary claim that Queensland's youth crime crisis was partly caused by parents who bred to pocket the federally-funded Baby Bonus.

Cairns MP Michael Healy told The Courier-Mail youth crime was the by-product of social issues caused by "the collapse of the traditional family unit" and the fact that "certain segments in the community were taking advantage of the Baby Bonus for the money".

 

 

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who was campaigning in Townsville as Labor's "Cut Bus" rolled into the city, defended Mr Healy, saying his colleague was referring to "parental responsibility".

"I think Michael was just simply making a point that the parental responsibility is an important part of… an appropriate response to (youth crime)," he said.

"I think that's a reasonable thing to say."

Labor has also announced $1.7m in extra funding for Queensland's "care army", a network of volunteers set up to check in on senior citizens throughout the coronavirus crisis.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Minister defends MP's 'baby bonus' slur

how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

