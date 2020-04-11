Mini plateau over as Coast records another COVID-19 case

The Sunshine Coast’s coronavirus total has increased by one overnight taking the region’s total to 87. Image AAP.

AFTER signs of a plateau, the Sunshine Coast has recorded another new coronavirus case today taking the region's total to 87.

No cases were recorded on Friday and only one on Thursday.

Statewide, nine new cases were recorded and Queensland Health say contact tracing is under way.

Of the Coast's 87 cases, Queensland Health say 60 have recovered.

"Additional restrictions come into effect at midnight tonight for Queenslanders returning from Sydney and the Central Coast of NSW," Queensland Health say.

"Queenslanders returning from hotspots will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days."

The newly identified hotspots include Blacktown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Central Coast, Cumberland, Inner West, Ku-ring-gai, Northern Beaches, Randwick, Ryde, Sutherland Shire, Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you're sick.

"Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body."