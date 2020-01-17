Menu
Donald Rabbitt was killed while working at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.
Business

Mine owner provides update on CQ death probe

Melanie Whiting
17th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
ALL tyre and wheel rim fitting activities have been suspended at a Blackwater mine following the death of an experienced tyre fitter on Sunday.

Curragh mine owner, Coronado Global Resources, provided an update to investors on the horrific workplace tragedy that resulted in the death of Donald Rabbitt, 33.

The company is conducting its own investigation into the incident and is also assisting third parties with their reviews.

"Operations at the Curragh Mine Complex have been suspended since January 12, 2020 when an employee of Thiess was fatally injured during a tyre change activity in the main workshop," the company's statement read.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate subsequently visited the mine and issued a directive that requires all relevant tyre and wheel rim fitting activities be suspended until the Inspectorate is satisfied that these activities can recommence safely.

"Coronado will not permit these activities on its site until both the company and the Inspectorate are satisfied with the safety of these activities."

Workers at Curragh Mine participated in safety sessions yesterday morning.

The company said unaffected areas of the Curragh complex would gradually resume operations from today at the earliest.

Coronado chief executive Gerry Spindler said the welfare and safety of its employees and contractors, as well as supporting Mr Rabbitt's family, were its priorities.

"Our hearts go out to those mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and valued colleague," Mr Spindler said.

Coronado and Thiess are continuing to provide counselling and support to employees and their families.

blackwater coronado global resources curragh coal mine donald rabbitt mining death
Mackay Daily Mercury

