Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Mind-boggled’ over dad’s meth for golden staph knee pain

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SINGLE father with a severely autistic son turned to methamphetamines for pain relief from a golden staph infection in his knee.

Cameron Troy Huff, 46, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Huff driving on Berserker St about midnight on May 5 and a search of his vehicle revealed three clip-seal bags containing about 1.7g of meth concealed in a toiletry bag.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Huff had two children in his full-time care including a seven-eyar-old severely autistic son.

She said he had a golden staph infection in his knee which caused pain and had used meth for that pain.

Ms Nicholas said he was no longer using meth.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Huff pay a $750 fine and no conviction was recorded.

"It's mind boggling that you turn up at this age with such heavy responsibilities … no history of using … why you would dabble or go down the path of using this drug," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

golden staph methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Preserving Maranoa’s Second World War history

        Premium Content Preserving Maranoa’s Second World War history

        News Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging residents to learn more about the stories of our Second World War veterans.

        REVEALED: 170 Chinchilla motorists fined in one month

        Premium Content REVEALED: 170 Chinchilla motorists fined in one month

        News ROAD SAFETY MONTH: In one sitting, Chinchilla police caught 14 drivers speeding...

        Locals urged to be cautious after Chinchilla Parklands theft

        Premium Content Locals urged to be cautious after Chinchilla Parklands theft

        News CHINCHILLA Police are investigating an alleged theft that occurred at the...

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland