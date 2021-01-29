The insane camera on this $2000 phone

This week Samsung is releasing three new phones from their widely coveted Samsung Galaxy S series. The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra (all of which are 5G devices). Although they've only just launched, I've had an early hands-on with the S21 Ultra 5G - the top end, more feature-packed device out of the lot.

As a tech reviewer I don't always get excited for new phones as most devices are now fairly homogenous when it comes to their design and features. However, the S21 Ultra caught my attention because of its incredible content creation features and built-in AI technology.

Elly Awesome got her hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to try out.

The phone is totally decked out with cameras including an Ultra Wide angle 12MP f2.2, Wide angle 108MP f.18, 10x Telephoto 10MP f4.9, 3x Telephoto 10MP f4.9.

Having all of these cameras allows for some awesome video innovations such as the 'Director's View' feature which includes two creative video modes - 'Live Thumbnail' mode so you can preview different angles while recording videos. Also, my favourite, 'Vlogger View' which allows you to record yourself (with the front facing camera) while simultaneously recording from the back camera.

That's not all though. In Vlogger View you can even switch between the back cameras while recording to change up the angles (ie. zoom in or go wide) with just a tap on screen. Who needs a b-cam or an editor? As a YouTuber and content creator, my mind has been blown.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes decked out with a range of cameras.

Besides the amazing 108MP camera, which allows for insane amounts of cropping into photos, the phone can also record in 8K and I could honestly go on and on about the benefits of these features (especially with the in-built software that goes along with this tech).

The S21 Ultra's front camera is also a whopping 40 megapixels, with the other S21's being only 10MP. In portrait mode, Samsung's software allows for beautiful selfies with balanced lighting and delightful bokeh and depth of field, a welcome feature.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery which means it lasts well throughout the day, especially with fairly heavy usage, and even if you go too hard the phone has fast charging capabilities. I also love that the device is now also compatible with a Galaxy S Pen, meaning you can write notes, fine tune edits, or even draw precisely on your phone.

Get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy S21 review from Friday.

I cannot speak on the quality or performance for the other iterations of this device, however having tested the best of the lot - for someone like me - I think it's definitely worth the bigger investment.

I see this phone offering up longevity, when it comes to future-proof features, which you'd expect for a price point that is hovering around the $2000 mark ($1849 for the 128GB model, $1949 for 256GB and $2149 for 512GB).

It may be pricey but overall, I think this is the best all-round mobile device I've used as of late for content creation. This kind of phone will especially be invaluable for people who make TikToks, YouTube videos, filmmakers or even people who manage social media accounts.

If you're interested, you can get your hands on one of your own from Friday.

Elly Awesome is an Aussie tech and lifestyle vlogger | @ellyawwesome | YouTube

Originally published as 'Mind blown': Insane camera on $2000 phone