Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BRIDGES AND HEAVY MACHINERY: Agriculture minister David Littleproud and deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture: File
BRIDGES AND HEAVY MACHINERY: Agriculture minister David Littleproud and deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture: File
Politics

Millions to flow to bridges and heavy vehicle projects in Maranoa

Sam Turner
4th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Federal Government will invest more than $9.3 million across 14 vital road infrastructure projects in Maranoa in a huge cash splash to create jobs and boost the economy.

The Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) will allow communities across the region to fast track their highest priority projects according to Maranoa MP David Littleproud.

"I am pleased to see 14 projects across Maranoa will receive a total of $9,307,161 to do exactly that at a time when it couldn't be needed more," he said.

"The Bridges Renewal Program has already delivered a number of stronger and safer bridges for residents in Maranoa, and this latest round will support five new projects to upgrade and replace damaged or deteriorating bridges."

READ MORE:

Man trapped in serious truck rollover near Warrego Hwy

BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmer's land

Western Downs' youth to let loose in October

This round of the HVSPP will support nine heavy vehicle infrastructure projects in Maranoa, including upgrades to traffic movement and accessibility at the Roma Saleyards, Blackall Saleyards and the Western Queensland Livestock Exchange in Longreach.

"Through the HVSPP, the Federal Government will also invest $2.5 million into widening the Barwon Highway between Talwood and Nindigully, to improve heavy vehicle safety and productivity," Mr Littleproud said.

 

 

 

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said 50 per cent of this funding would benefit communities impacted by the ongoing drought and earlier bushfire events.

"$146.97 million in funding through these rounds will go to councils affected by bushfires, drought or both - providing secure work for local construction contractors and businesses who have felt the cumulative impact of these events and now COVID-19 while delivering lasting infrastructure that will benefit the region for years to come," he said.

Projects funded across Maranoa include:

  • $1,818,487 to replace existing timber bridge at Bundi Road, Wandoan.
  • $264,576 to replace the existing timber bridge on Muggins Lane, Yuleba.
  • $30,000 for structural maintenance repairs and guard rail replacement on K.T. Peters Bridge, South Burnett.
  • $231,825 to replace the existing culvert structure on Connolly Dam Road, Silverwood.
  • $532,500 to replace the existing floodway with a dual-lane bridge on Homestead Road, Rosenthal Heights.
  • Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program Round 7 -
  • $675,000 to extend Primaries Road for users at the Roma Saleyards Facility
  • $667,460 to seal the Hebel Goodooga Road from Hebel to the QLD / NSW border.
  • $157,500 for a heavy vehicle pavement upgrade on Creek Street, Amby.
  • $950,000 for an alternative heavy vehicle route at the Blackall Saleyards.
  • $550,770 to upgrade heavy vehicle access, loading and unloading ramps, traffic movement and driver amenities at the Western Queensland Livestock Exchange in Longreach.
  • $265,000 for upgrades to the Kennedy Developmental Road Rest Area, Winton
  • $54,043 to upgrade the Tomkins Street and Killen Street intersection in the Inglewood Industrial Estate.
  • $610,000 to widen and reconstruct Curtain Road, Lyra and Ballandean.
  • $2,500,000 to widen the Barwon Highway between Talwood and Nindigully.

More Stories

maranoa mp david littleproud maronoa bridges queensland heavy vehicle industry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tara man hospitalised after snake bite

        Premium Content Tara man hospitalised after snake bite

        News EMERGENCY services rushed to the rural property to reports of a man being bit by a snake.

        Young indigenous trainees given opportunity in Western Downs

        Premium Content Young indigenous trainees given opportunity in Western Downs

        Careers TRAINEES from across the Western Downs and regional Queensland will be building...

        Dalby Relay For Life joins Queensland in cyberspace

        Premium Content Dalby Relay For Life joins Queensland in cyberspace

        Community THE Cancer Council Queensland is passing the virtual baton to the Dalby community...

        Hungry Western Downs customers asked to dig deep for charity

        Premium Content Hungry Western Downs customers asked to dig deep for charity

        Community EAGER punters in the Western Downs can satisfy their appetites and help sick...