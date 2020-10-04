Millions to flow to bridges and heavy vehicle projects in Maranoa

THE Federal Government will invest more than $9.3 million across 14 vital road infrastructure projects in Maranoa in a huge cash splash to create jobs and boost the economy.

The Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) will allow communities across the region to fast track their highest priority projects according to Maranoa MP David Littleproud.

"I am pleased to see 14 projects across Maranoa will receive a total of $9,307,161 to do exactly that at a time when it couldn't be needed more," he said.

"The Bridges Renewal Program has already delivered a number of stronger and safer bridges for residents in Maranoa, and this latest round will support five new projects to upgrade and replace damaged or deteriorating bridges."

This round of the HVSPP will support nine heavy vehicle infrastructure projects in Maranoa, including upgrades to traffic movement and accessibility at the Roma Saleyards, Blackall Saleyards and the Western Queensland Livestock Exchange in Longreach.

"Through the HVSPP, the Federal Government will also invest $2.5 million into widening the Barwon Highway between Talwood and Nindigully, to improve heavy vehicle safety and productivity," Mr Littleproud said.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said 50 per cent of this funding would benefit communities impacted by the ongoing drought and earlier bushfire events.

"$146.97 million in funding through these rounds will go to councils affected by bushfires, drought or both - providing secure work for local construction contractors and businesses who have felt the cumulative impact of these events and now COVID-19 while delivering lasting infrastructure that will benefit the region for years to come," he said.

Projects funded across Maranoa include: