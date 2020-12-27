Millions of phones hit by change on NYE

WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phones meaning lots of people will be entering 2021 without access to the popular app.

According to News.18.com, some older models of smartphones won't be able to use WhatsApp in the new year.

It said WhatsApp will stop working for people who are using an iPhone that hasn't been updated to iOS 9 software or higher.

Android users who don't have 4.0.3 operating systems or newer will also reportedly be affected.

If you have an iPhone 4 or older you won't be able to update to newer software.

Some Android devices like the Motorola Droid Razr and the Samsung Galaxy S2 also still run on outdated software.

If you have an old phone you may want to try upgrading to the newest software possible so you don't get caught out next year.

Apple users need to go to Settings and then "General" and "About" to see what software version they're using.

On Android you need to go to Settings and then "About Phone".

Alternatively, you may need to upgrade to a slightly newer handset.

Part of the WhatsApp website reveals what operating systems it is compatible with.

Users who need to upgrade will be warned in the app itself.

WHATSAPP - A QUICK HISTORY

WhatsApp was created in 2009 by computer programmers Brian Acton and Jan Koum - former employees of Yahoo

It's one of the most popular messaging services in the world

Koum came up with the name WhatsApp because it sounded like "what's up"

After a number of tweaks the app was released with a messaging component in June 2009, with 250,000 active users

It was originally free but switched to a paid service to avoid growing too fast. Then in 2016, it became free again for all users

Facebook bought WhatsApp Inc in February 2014 for US$19.3 billion

The app is particularly popular because all messages are encrypted during transit, shutting out snoopers

As of 2020, WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally

