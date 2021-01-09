Menu
Millions invested into batteries for Maranoa phone towners

Georgie Adams
8th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Mobile phone towers in the Maranoa will be able to keep operating if the power goes out during, or after a natural disaster, thanks to a major investment from the federal government.

The government is funding Telstra, Optus and TPG to extend the battery back-up at 23 mobile phone towers across the Maranoa, to provide a minimum of 12 hours of back-up power.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said extending the battery life of the mobile phone towers would increase telecommunications resilience in Maranoa and help to keep communities safe this storm season.

"The Australia government is investing in battery back-up to keep mobile phone towers operating longer when the power goes out during or after natural disasters," Mr Littleproud said.

"A total of 23 mobile base stations across the Maranoa will be upgraded under this program to help keep residents connected to emergency services and loved ones when the power goes out.

"This includes towers at Cooyar, Wattle Camp and Yangan, which each service hundreds of premises."

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said telecommunications, including mobile phone towers, need reliable power sources to operate.

"Telecommunications - including mobile phone towers - rely on power to operate," he said.

"This investment will allow mobile phone towers to keep operating for at least 12 hours after the power goes out, making a real difference for communities during and after a natural disaster."

The government is providing a total of $13.2 million to Telstra, Optus and TPG to extend the battery back up at 467 mobile phone towers across Australia, under stage one of the program.

Mobile base stations to be upgraded in the Maranoa.
More information on the program is available on the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications website.

