Millions allocated to improve our parks and outdoor areas

MASSIVE FUNDING BOOST: A multimillion-dollar upgrade is set to transform beloved parks across the Western Downs region. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

BELOVED parks, recreational spaces, and cemeteries across the Western Downs will receive a record amount of funding this financial year, with a whopping $17.1 million allocated to transform our region.

The upgrades were announced as part of the 2020/2021 budget, which includes projects recently announced in the Accelerated Infrastructure Program, which was a key initiative of the Western Downs Regional Council's extensive $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package.

Council spokeswoman for Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries, Councillor Carolyn Tillman, said she was pleased to see so many parks and open spaces projects in the works.

"There's no doubt that our active, vibrant communities are the loudest advocates for our fantastic recreational spaces, so council is committed to ensuring they receive first-class upgrades and maintenance," Cr Tillman said.

"Included in our funding this year are a range of projects from our Accelerated Infrastructure Program which plays a huge part in the recovery package we adopted in April to support our communities through the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've also ensured our investment reaches beyond our major town centres, with a variety of upgrades such as shade shelters, picnic areas, parks and irrigation systems in Dulacca, Kogan, Meandarra and Warra.

"Our local parks are very popular in the Western Downs communities, so we're also completing many shade sail installations to boost sun safety right across the region.

"Major highlights this year include a $1.2 million spend on the development of the Thomas Jack Park Major Project, over $1.9 million assigned to the Tara Lagoon Parklands Major Project, and just over $2.5 million committed to the Miles CBD Streetscape Major Project.

"Council is dedicated to enhancing the liveability of our communities for generations to come so we're investing in new and exciting spaces that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors well into the future.

"We're investing in enhancement projects at our cemeteries, with more than $207,000 assigned to upgrades including a new fence at the Tara Cemetery, irrigation upgrade at Myall Remembrance Park and landscaping at the Miles Cemetery.

"Included in the total cemetery budget are projects recently announced in council's recovery package such as a new shed at the Wandoan Cemetery, new fencing at our cemetery in Miles and seating and shade installation at Tanderra Lawn Cemetery's Garden of Angels in Chinchilla.

"One of our community's favourite programs, Adopt a Street Tree, will also return in the 2020/21 financial year with $300,000 committed to continuing this initiative across the region."