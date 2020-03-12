Millionaire’s mega toilet paper delivery

Crates of the now scarce commodity - toilet paper - have been photographed getting delivered to the home a Sydney millionaire.

Photos show a Woolworths delivery driver unloading 10 crates of toilet paper into the garage of an Elizabeth Bay home, that the The Daily Telegraph claimed belonged to property investor and retail tycoon Theo Onisforou.

The item has become one of the most popular household staples in Australia amid the coronavirus outbreak, with shopper frenzies for the item forcing major retailers to limit purchases per customer.

An image showing 10 crates of toilet paper being sent to the Elizabeth Bay home of retail tycoon Theo Onisforou.

When contacted by The Daily Telegraph on why he had so many delivered, Mr Onisforou confirmed they were delivered to his house but that it was a case of a mistaken order and contents returned.

"My house. Not my delivery. My car not there. Probably wrong address?????" he said in a text to the publication after seeing the image.

Mr Onisforou bought his first property in 1974 and has since expanded his portfolio which includes 37 retail shops in Paddington.

Theo Onisforou said it was a case of a mistaken order and has since returned the packs. Picture: Daniel Aarons

TOILET PAPER DRAMA

Currently, Woolworths has capped its toilet paper packs to two per customer, while Coles and Aldi have enforced a one pack rule.

Woolworths has told customers purchases of toilet paper, pasta, canned foods and other items in high demand will not be eligible for refunds.

The grocery giant issued a notice across stores saying that from today, it would not allow "rainchecks" on any products, or refunds for certain goods that have been in high demand amid the virus outbreak.

The list of goods affected by the policy includes toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and serviettes, painkillers, cleaning and baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, cleaning sprays, disposable gloves, pasta and pasta sauce, canned food, flour and bread mixes, cooking oils, and rice.

Woolworths won't refund any of the bulk purchases of toilet paper and hand sanitiser. This makes me very happy. pic.twitter.com/zch7O7NLUL — Cheryl Gledhill (@cherylgledhill) March 11, 2020

A Woolworths spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald that the company believed this step to be "a necessary measure to meet the needs of as many shoppers as possible" and that they "thank customers for their understanding".

The new policy does not apply to people who had loaded up on supplies before today.