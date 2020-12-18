Maria Sharapova is getting hitched.

The former tennis star has become engaged to British art dealer Alexander Gilkes - the ex-husband of Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo.

Gilkes, who has a reported net worth upwards of $20 million, and Sharapova both took to social media to share the news of their engagement.

"Thank you for making me a very very happy boy," Gilkes said on Instagram. "I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharpova."

Sharapova added: "I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn't it @gilkesa."

Gilkes grew up in England and went to Eton College with Princes William and Harry, and is close friends with Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton.

He split from Nonoo in 2016, four years after their extravagant Venetian wedding that brought out guests including members of the royal family and featured a performance from Lana del Rey.

Sharapova retired from tennis earlier this year after an illustrious career that included five grand slam singles titles.

She won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004 and went on to win every other major, including the French Open twice in 2012 and 2014.

She reportedly previously dated Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and also had relationships with NBA star Sasha Vujacic and fellow tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov.

Gilkes and Sharapova started dating in 2018 and have now taken things to the next level.

With the New York Post

Originally published as Millionaire puts a ring on Sharapova