Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western Downs

FOR SALE: Million dollar Mount Pleasant property of 2553 acres, for sale in Meandarra. Pic: Colliers International

A MEANDARRA property ideal for Western Downs farmers looking to expand their current operations, is on the market for $1.9 million.

Colliers International senior executive of agriculture business Phillip Kelly said the land for sale was a small proportion of a Mount Pleasant property which recently sold for over two million, leaving 1033ha (2553 acre) on the market.

“It’s predominantly all arable grain production area, and on its dollar per acre, it is considered reasonably good buying in the present market.”

Although the entire property gained some corporate interest, Mr Kelly said the remaining land is too small, and better suited to a Queensland farmer looking to expand close to home.

“It’s ideal for a local buyer in the impediment area for an additional property. Or, even someone from the Inner Downs region or Dalby who’s looking to expand and get a footprint in the Condamine Meandarra area,” Mr Kelly said.

FOR SALE: Million dollar Mount Pleasant property in Meandarra has exclusion fencing , prefect for stock. Pic: Colliers International

Mr Kelly said the area is, “considered a reasonably safe winter and summer seasonal area that lends itself to winter and summer cropping.”

“It also lends itself to establishing pasture and operation as a grazing or mixed block.”

“It has an exclusion fence so there’s an added value as far as animal control goes, and it does lend itself towards diversification.”

A farming family between Meandarra and Condamine already expanded their operation, snapping up the adjoining 2157 acre property for about $1300 per acre , for the estimated value of $2,804,100.

Mr Kelly said, “that price would be above recent sales in that area, however we need to take into consideration it was a neighbouring property and also the amount of infrastructure on the property,” he said.

“The portion they bought contained all the fixed infrastructure including machinery and workshop sheds, and grain storage facilities.

“Also, about 96 per cent of the property was arable grain production.”