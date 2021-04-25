Military service a family affair for Dalby’s RSL president

Manning the lectern for another year of ANZAC services, Dalby’s RSL sub-branch president Graham Coles looks back at his grandfather’s valiant efforts in World War I, as he braved the treacherous beaches in Gallipoli.

The heroic efforts of Australia’s Diggers throughout the 20th and 21st century were honoured at a special ceremony in Dalby’s ANZAC park on Sunday.

Hundreds of Dalby residents lined the park for the dawn service and their mid morning event, which followed from a march starting in Bell Park, through to Cunningham and Patrick Street.

Mr Coles, a Vietnam veteran who toured in 1968-69, was instrumental in this year’s service, as he has done in previous years since joining in 1972 and becoming Dalby’s president in 2007.

Military service is a family affair for him, with Mr Coles’ grandfather part of the first two boats to land in Gallipoli, embodying the ANZAC spirit that is present today.

“My father then joined the navy in World War II, and he spent 45 years with them,” Mr Coles said.

Touching scenes from Dalby's ANZAC Day march on April 25, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

“I joined the air force first up, then served with the Australian Army, and after I left, my son joined the navy on patrol boats.”

Moving from the Cecil Plains RSL following its closure, the sub-branch president had to steer the club through an unprecedented year in 2020 due to lockdowns.

Even with the restrictions, Mr Coles said they were still able to hold a small service on video for those in nursing homes across the region last year.

“We were able to give them a service since we couldn’t go there,” he said.

“We weren’t professional actors, but we were able to do the job.”

Mr Coles was ecstatic about this year’s turn out, even with the long weekend, and hoped the attendance continued to increase in the coming years.

