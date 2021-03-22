Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

MILITARY CALLED IN: Urgent plea as flooding crisis worsens

22nd Mar 2021 9:43 AM

 

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the state is requesting ADF support.

He told Sky News specialist personnel are expected to arrive in next 24 hours.

Earlier, Scott Morrison said his government was ready to respond to any requests for assistance from state and territories.

He said he was expecting requests today.

"We are readying ourselves for that," he told 2GB. "We've had, on standby, helicopters and others to support with search and rescue and that has been happening for the last few days."

"The NSW government has very, very good and significant resources and capable agencies to deal with the floods and they've got that in hand and should they need anything further, I have no doubt they will request it … and we will move very quickly."

Mr Morrison added Australia was dealing with the pandemic and historic floods, but he had no doubt the country would come together.

"It's a matter of pulling through together once again."

More Stories

editors picks flooding nsw floods wild weather
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Premium Content GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Sport Catholic Schools from the Darling Downs, southwest Queensland, and Emerald gathered at Roma for the Mercy Shield. Here’s the results:

        Upgraded cinematic experience for Western Downs movie buffs

        Premium Content Upgraded cinematic experience for Western Downs movie buffs

        Council News Residents can revel in an enhanced cinematic experience at the Chinchilla Cinema...

        120+ PHOTOS: Glamorous Wandoan Race Day

        Premium Content 120+ PHOTOS: Glamorous Wandoan Race Day

        Local Faces Racegoers were dressed to impress at the 2021 Wandoan Phantom Races. Check out...

        Dalby Library relocated during precinct redevelopment

        Premium Content Dalby Library relocated during precinct redevelopment

        Council News Here’s a list of services that have been impacted to make way for the major...