US music superstar Miley Cyrus has called it quits on her relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson.
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split

by Shoba Rao, Nadia Salemme
14th Aug 2020 10:53 AM
Cyrus reportedly teased the break-up on Instagram while promoting her self-directed video for her latest single, "Midnight Sky."

The pop star captioned a photo earlier this week: "Forever and ever no more. The #MidnightSky is the road I'm taking … head up high in the clouds."

The couple dated for 10 months after getting together last year again in October after she split with her ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram
Cyrus hooked up with Carter after her marriage to Liam Hemsworth broke down.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter (pictured) were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy, a day after Miley announced her seperation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show Photo Call in 2019 in Malibu, California. Picture: Getty
Cyrus and Simpson have been friends for years, and the couple were together while she had vocal cord surgery in November last year.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson share a racy selfie.
The couple have been very open about their affections for each other, as they continued to let their relationship play out on social media as they posted racy videos and photos on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Miley Cyrus gives Cody Simpson a racy haircut in lingerie. Picture: Instagram
