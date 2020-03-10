Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at a bushfire relief charity concert. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus has cancelled her appearance at a bushfire relief charity concert. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Music

Miley cancels bushfire relief concert

10th Mar 2020 1:20 PM

Miley Cyrus has announced she is no longer coming to Australia to headline this Friday's bushfire relief charity concert in Melbourne.

In a statement, the singer said it was too risky to travel to Australia for the concert at Lakeside Stadium due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

"Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer travelling to Australia for the show," Cyrus wrote on Twitter.

"I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire.

"I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

Miley Cyrus was the headline act for this Friday's bushfire relief charity concert which was also going to feature Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

It's unclear if the concert will go ahead without Cyrus.

Proceeds from concert ticket sales were going to go to two Australian based non-profits, the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Find and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

The non-profits are both working to restore forests and wildlife, as well as rebuilding communities affected by the devastating fires.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire relief concert celebrity miley cyrus music seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ready to give it a go

        premium_icon Ready to give it a go

        News Eyeing off March 28 on the calendar, Dalby local Sam Condon is determined to bring straight forward ideas to the Western Downs Regional Council.

        CRIME WRAP: Youths chase delivery driver with fishing pole

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Youths chase delivery driver with fishing pole

        News See the crimes that went down in Roma this week.

        St George dominate Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        premium_icon St George dominate Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        News St George’s undefeated streak continued in the grand final, taking out the win...

        Mum of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with drugs

        premium_icon Mum of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with drugs

        Crime Her friend had been at her house and accidentally left her licence