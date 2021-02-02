Miles trade students receive $10k donation

DONATION: Students at Miles State High School are set the further their trade skill after MPC Kinetic $10k to go towards PPE gear. Pic: Supplied

Miles State High School students are ready to learn new skills in 2021 after MP Kinetic donated over $10,000 in Personal Protection Equipment to their trade centre which is the second largest in the state.

MPC Kinetic spokesman Glenn Pfluger said he was pleased the company could continue in its support for students by donating all the PPE they will require to participate in the trade skills program.

Mr Pfluger said it was also great to be able to support the region’s next generation of skilled tradespeople and ensure they started their trade journey with a firm understanding of workplace safety and always wearing PPE.

“It’s fantastic to see the school’s trade program steadily increasing its number of participants and also that more females are now participating,” Mr Pfluger said.

When MPK first partnered with the MSHS in 2016, Mr Pfluger said the program had about 12 students, although that number has risen to 38 students.

“We currently have two of the program’s participants working with us on projects in the Surat Basin, and hopefully, in a few years to come, we’ll see more of these students putting their skills to good use with us, as they forge their industry careers while still being able to remain in their community,” he said.