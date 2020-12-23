Miles SES heroes gifted new facility for 2021

NEW SHED: Western Downs Regional Council has been able to provide the Miles SES group with a new shed thanks to their COVID-19 stimulus package. Picture: File

Emergency service heroes from the Western Downs will be supported through a new piece of infrastructure courtesy of council’s $50 million COVID-19 recovery package.

The Miles SES group have outgrown their current shed, with council granting the volunteer organisation the new facility which will provide more space for equipment and training operations.

Council spokeswoman for strategic communications and council facilities councillor Megan James said this project would ensure the SES was equipped with the greatest resources possible.

“The SES is a vital part of our region and does tremendous work for our communities, so Council is very proud to support them with equipment, vehicles, servicing and facilities like this new shed,” she said.

”This project is a part of our extensive $50 million stimulus package which we announced earlier this year to support our communities and stimulate the local economy. ”

Council’s recovery package has also several projects to be accelerated across the region, with construction of the new three-bay shed and awning already underway.

“Our region is home to many fantastic facilities and this one will be another asset for the Miles community,” Cr James said.