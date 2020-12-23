Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW SHED: Western Downs Regional Council has been able to provide the Miles SES group with a new shed thanks to their COVID-19 stimulus package. Picture: File
NEW SHED: Western Downs Regional Council has been able to provide the Miles SES group with a new shed thanks to their COVID-19 stimulus package. Picture: File
Council News

Miles SES heroes gifted new facility for 2021

Sam Turner
23rd Dec 2020 12:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency service heroes from the Western Downs will be supported through a new piece of infrastructure courtesy of council’s $50 million COVID-19 recovery package.

The Miles SES group have outgrown their current shed, with council granting the volunteer organisation the new facility which will provide more space for equipment and training operations.

Council spokeswoman for strategic communications and council facilities councillor Megan James said this project would ensure the SES was equipped with the greatest resources possible.

READ MORE:

Dear reader, we got through this year thanks to you

Chinchilla, Miles recognised nationally as property growth areas

Western Downs residents deck the gumtrees this Christmas

“The SES is a vital part of our region and does tremendous work for our communities, so Council is very proud to support them with equipment, vehicles, servicing and facilities like this new shed,” she said.

”This project is a part of our extensive $50 million stimulus package which we announced earlier this year to support our communities and stimulate the local economy. ”

Council’s recovery package has also several projects to be accelerated across the region, with construction of the new three-bay shed and awning already underway.

“Our region is home to many fantastic facilities and this one will be another asset for the Miles community,” Cr James said.

$50m covid-19 recovery package miles ses western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla, Miles recognised nationally as property growth areas

        Premium Content Chinchilla, Miles recognised nationally as property growth...

        Property Two Western Downs towns have been highlighted as promising locations for investors, as more Australians flee capital cities in search of affordable living.

        Maranoa worker wins prestigious award

        Premium Content Maranoa worker wins prestigious award

        News DAVID Cantwell, a second year mechanical apprentice with Origin Energy’s Spring...

        Shirtless Dalby teen’s drunken outburst outside party

        Premium Content Shirtless Dalby teen’s drunken outburst outside party

        Crime After accusing other partygoers of stealing his alcohol, a Dalby teenager began to...

        Western Downs residents deck the gumtrees this Christmas

        Premium Content Western Downs residents deck the gumtrees this Christmas

        Council News The Western Downs has been dazzled with holiday cheer this festive, with regional...