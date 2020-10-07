Miles servo raided: Thieves steal smokes and cash

CLOSED: The Miles Liberty Petrol Station was targeted in an early morning robbery. Pic: Peta McEachern

WHEN the owners of the Liberty Fuel Station in Miles responded to their alarm at 1.54am this morning, they found the front door of their business smashed to pieces.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a quantity or cash and cigarettes were stolen from the property.

“Investigations into the matter are continuing,” he said.

The same fuel station was targeted by offenders earlier this year in January, who also took off with money, smokes, and soft drinks.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said on that occasion, “the persons threw rocks at the front glass sliding doors, smashing their way inside”.

“Once they were inside, they found the machine that dispenses money, unplugged it, ripped the cord and damaged the machine.”

“There was also some other damage done to the rest of the property.”

The Liberty Fuel Station said in a post to social media they would be closed until further notice due to the burglary.