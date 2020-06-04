Miles pub ‘doing the best with what we’ve got’

IT HAS been a very hard road for the Queensland Hotel in Miles after they were forced to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.

Manager Jackie Sutton said the pub has gradually been opening back up as the restrictions eased.

"The restaurant's been open for takeaway meals at night," Ms Sutton said.

"The drive-through's been open for takeaway alcohol."

They will allow more people to dine-in now that the Queensland Government has rolled back some restrictions.

But the pub still has to adhere to many safety standards.

"We've got a management plan in place," Ms Sutton said.

"Tables that people can't sit at, we have 'reserved' signs on them."

Patrons will need to sign paperwork as they enter the premises and will not be allowed to mingle with people from other groups as a social distancing measure.

"We have sanitation stations set up on entry from the dining room to entry to the beer garden."

As with other pubs around the state, the Queensland Hotel has kept their bar and gaming room closed.

"Hopefully soon we'll have Keno and TAB."

Ms Sutton is needing more staff to manage the new environment.

"We've relied a lot on the government's JobSeeker," she said.

"We need to recruit more staff.

"All my staff have done the COVID-19 certificate to make sure they all understand the requirements that are required."

Thankfully, the community has been on their side and has continued to support the pub.

"We've been blessed with the way the local people have responded to this. They've been helpful in so many ways."